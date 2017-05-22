Rain Gauge Winners of Week #3

Congratulations to the week number 3 winners of the Lincoln's Own Weather Experts Rain Gauge contest. All winners have been contacted by email

Julie-Lincoln

Loretta-Milford

Chris-Lincoln

Suzanne-Lincoln

John-Lincoln

Bob-Milford

Matthew-Lincoln

Ryan-Lincoln

Pamela-Lincoln

James-Bruno

John-Lincoln

?Joan-Lincoln

Darla-Lincoln

Dennis-Lincoln

Ryan-Lincoln

Duane-Lincoln

Timothy-Fairbury

Ann-Lincoln

