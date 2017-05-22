31 All-Region Honors for NWU Outdoor Track & Field

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NWU Athletics

NEW ORLEANS – The Nebraska Wesleyan women’s and men’s outdoor track & field program received a total of 31 All-Region honors from the USTFCCCA when the All-Central Region teams were announced for the outdoor season. The NWU women were second among all NCAA III institutions with 20 All-Region awards.

To be named All-Region, an athlete must either be ranked in the top 5 of an individual event in the region or be part of a top 3 relay team. The Prairie Wolves had 14 women earn 20 awards, while the NWU men had eight athletes earn 11 awards.

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps out of the West Region had 24 women All-Region honors to lead the nation. NWU and Emory each corralled 20 honors to rank second in the nation.

The Prairie Wolves women had four athletes earn All-Region in multiple events. Katie Krick led the way with four honors in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters and 4x400 relay. Elizabeth and Kaylee Jones both earned All-Region in the 400 meters and 4x400 relay, with SteaVen Becker getting recognition in the shot put and discus. Other women’s All-Region honorees were Mary Andrew (high jump), Hannah Awtry (Steeplechase), Ellie Beiermann (Steeplechase), Dayton Dolincheck (shot put), Toree Hempstead (high jump), Abbie Hunke (4x400), Jodi Koellner (hammer throw), Hannah Manley (triple jump), Katie Montgomery (pole vault) and Camarie Stratman (high jump).

For the NWU men, they had eight athletes earn 31 awards. Craig Timmons led the way with three All-Region awards in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4x100 relay. The other athlete winning multiple All-Region honors was Trent Koehler in the long jump and triple jump. Other NWU men’s All-Region recipients were Zach Holka (4x100), Mamer Mamer (4x100), Malik Morris (4x100), Chandler Petersen (high jump), Garrett Sellhorst (triple jump) and Jordan Wheeler (10,000).

NWU will have 14 athletes competing at the NCAA III Outdoor Track & Field Championships on May 25-27 in Geneva, Ohio.