NE programs for addiction, mental health facing cuts - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

NE programs for addiction, mental health facing cuts

NE programs for addiction, mental health facing cuts

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Groups that treat people with addictions, mental health problems and developmental disabilities are bracing for state budget cuts they say could force them to reduce staffing and services for some of Nebraska's most vulnerable residents.

The cuts became final last week when lawmakers fell short of the votes needed to override Gov. Pete Ricketts' line-item budget vetoes.

Now, service providers are scrounging for places to cut in the face of rising costs and unpaid Medicaid claims from the state's new managed care system, Heritage Health.

Annette Dubas of the Nebraska Association of Behavioral Health Organizations, says the cuts will create major challenges for providers that are already struggling with increased costs.

The Department of Health and Human Services says it will work with providers to try to minimize the impact.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mckenna passed away last July

    Waverly student remembered at graduation

    Waverly student remembered at graduation

    McKenna Smith lost her battle with a rare brain disease in July, but she was given remembrance at Waverly High School's graduation, Sunday. McKenna would've graduated with most of her classmates, sadly she didn't get the opportunity.  Instead, a floral arrangement set on the main stage of the graduation ceremony to remember the beloved student. "I remember many memories, but she was such a loving and caring person. She would do anything for anybody, and she'd smile over a...More >>
    McKenna Smith lost her battle with a rare brain disease in July, but she was given remembrance at Waverly High School's graduation, Sunday. McKenna would've graduated with most of her classmates, sadly she didn't get the opportunity.  Instead, a floral arrangement set on the main stage of the graduation ceremony to remember the beloved student. "I remember many memories, but she was such a loving and caring person. She would do anything for anybody, and she'd smile over a...More >>

  • Post-Traumatic Stress in the Emergency Room

    Post-Traumatic Stress in the Emergency Room

    "And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."

    More >>

    "And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."

    More >>

  • Clothing drive for South Sudan refugees

    Clothing drive for South Sudan refugees

    Clothing drive for South Sudan refugees

    A local group is holding a clothing drive for children overseas

    More >>

    A local group is holding a clothing drive for children overseas

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.