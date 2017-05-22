New aerial park installed at camp in southeast Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

New aerial park installed at camp in southeast Nebraska

New aerial park installed at camp in southeast Nebraska

FIRTH, Neb. (AP) _ A children's camp in southeast Nebraska is celebrating the completion of its new aerial park that challenges visitors to navigate through a course suspended 30 feet in the air.

Camp Solaris is an overnight camp just south of Firth for children in third through ninth grades. The camp offers a variety of outdoor activities, including the aerial park.

The obstacle course begins with a 30-foot climb up a ladder and ends with a zip line ride to the bottom on the other side. Guests can choose how to make their way from one side to the other while hooked to the course for safety.

The park is also available for group outings such as reunions, team activities and religious retreats.

