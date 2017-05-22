B&R Stores to acquire Lovegrove’s in Waverly

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

B&R Stores, Inc. announced Monday it has entered into an agreement to purchase the Lovegrove’s Grocery Store in Waverly, Neb. from the Lovegrove family.

“The Lovegrove’s Grocery Store has served Waverly shoppers for over 25 years, and its legacy as a family-owned business continues on,” commented Pat Raybould, president of B&R Stores. “We’re excited about the potential of the neighborhood store too, as it’s already a fundamentally strong business. We look forward to being a part of the Waverly community.”

Terms were not disclosed, however; the transaction is expected to close by the end of May. The name will change to Russ’s Market Express, a new smaller Russ’s Market concept.