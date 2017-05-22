Lincoln Announces 2017 Craft Beer Tour

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau announced today, the launch of a new campaign to highlight the city’s burgeoning craft beer industry. According to Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director, Jeff Maul, with Lincoln’s expansion of microbreweries, the city has the opportunity to rival some of the best known beer cities in America.

“Nebraska ranks among the fastest growing markets in America for craft beer, and Lincoln is at the epicenter of that growth,” Maul said.

“This new campaign encourages local residents and their visiting friends and family to stop by one of the nine participating Lincoln breweries, learn about their unique beers, their brewing processes and most of all the taste of these great craft beers. And we encourage people to enjoy Lincoln’s many attractions and destination amenities,” he said.

Here’s how the Lincoln 2017 Craft Beer Tour works:

Pick up your Craft Beer Tour booklet at the Lincoln Visitors Center (located at the corner of 7th & P streets in the Haymarket).

Get your souvenir bottle opener with the tour booklet.

Participants must provide contact information including name, address, email and age. (participants must be 21)

Only one booklet per person; participants must pick up their own booklet.

Visit all nine locations to have your beer guide validated and receive your free pint of beer or a discount on a pint of your choice , compliments of each participating brewery.

Complete your tour before December 31, 2017.

Return your booklet to the Lincoln Visitors Center.

Receive your free traditional “shaker pint” (while supplies last).

“The 2017 Lincoln Craft Beer Tour is from May 15 to December 31. The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau will be promoting special events throughout the year with the nine participating breweries,” Maul said.

“We anticipate this annual event will gain regional and national followers and attention as our award-winning breweries continue producing some of the finest craft beer in America,” Maul said.

“Lincoln’s craft beer industry will introduce the charm and taste that is part of the traditional craft brew experience to our residents, their family and friends from across the country in 2017,” he said.

According to the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild and the Brewers Association, Nebraska now has 33 craft breweries (34th nationally); with 2.5 breweries per 100,000 residents (16th nationally); producing 1,250,000 gallons of craft beer annually; with a $424 million economic impact (32nd nationally).

“Beer artisans are creating innovative brews based on geography, history and traditions. We invite everyone to come and experience the joy that is craft beer in your own home town,” he said.

2017 Lincoln Craft Beer Tour participants are: Backswing Brewing Co., Blue Blood Brewing, Boiler Brewing Company, Ploughshare Brewing Company, Schilling Bridge Cork & Tap House, Zipline Brewing, Granite City, White Elm, and Lincoln’s latest brewery, Code Beer Company.

For more information including official rules and events throughout the year, go to Lincoln.org.