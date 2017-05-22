Man sentenced in Foltz burglary

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A man found guilty of burglary after breaking into the home of a Foltz family member was sentenced on Monday.

Scott Davis was sentenced to three to five years in a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services institution for burglary and two years for theft. The sentences will be served concurrently. He was also ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution.

The Greeley County Sheriff's Office said Sott Davis stole roughly $1,400 worth of items from the home of Jordan Foltz.

He pleaded guilty last month to burglary and felony theft by unlawful taking.

At the time of the burglary, the Foltz family was at an event honoring the death of University of Nebraska at Lincoln football kicker Sam Foltz.