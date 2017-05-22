Man sentenced in Foltz burglary - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man sentenced in Foltz burglary

Man sentenced in Foltz burglary

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A man found guilty of burglary after breaking into the home of a Foltz family member was sentenced on Monday.

Scott Davis was sentenced to three to five years in a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services institution for burglary and two years for theft. The sentences will be served concurrently. He was also ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution.

The Greeley County Sheriff's Office said Sott Davis stole roughly $1,400 worth of items from the home of Jordan Foltz.

He pleaded guilty last month to burglary and felony theft by unlawful taking.

At the time of the burglary, the Foltz family was at an event honoring the death of University of Nebraska at Lincoln football kicker Sam Foltz.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mckenna passed away last July

    Waverly student remembered at graduation

    Waverly student remembered at graduation

    McKenna Smith lost her battle with a rare brain disease in July, but she was given remembrance at Waverly High School's graduation, Sunday. McKenna would've graduated with most of her classmates, sadly she didn't get the opportunity.  Instead, a floral arrangement set on the main stage of the graduation ceremony to remember the beloved student. "I remember many memories, but she was such a loving and caring person. She would do anything for anybody, and she'd smile over a...More >>
    McKenna Smith lost her battle with a rare brain disease in July, but she was given remembrance at Waverly High School's graduation, Sunday. McKenna would've graduated with most of her classmates, sadly she didn't get the opportunity.  Instead, a floral arrangement set on the main stage of the graduation ceremony to remember the beloved student. "I remember many memories, but she was such a loving and caring person. She would do anything for anybody, and she'd smile over a...More >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>

  • New aerial park installed at camp in southeast Nebraska

    New aerial park installed at camp in southeast Nebraska

    New aerial park installed at camp in southeast Nebraska

    A children's camp in southeast Nebraska is celebrating the completion of its new aerial park that challenges visitors to navigate through a course suspended 30 feet in the air.

    More >>

    A children's camp in southeast Nebraska is celebrating the completion of its new aerial park that challenges visitors to navigate through a course suspended 30 feet in the air.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.