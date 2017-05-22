Welcome Home, Hannah Joy

Posted by: Abigail Wood

Up until a week ago, Hannah Joy's world was very small.

Grace and Chris Tegtmeier adopted her from an orphanage for special needs children in Pleven, Bulgaria that has a history of criminal abuse and neglect. In that place, Hannah spent all 15 years of her life trapped in a crib. She didn't come out to eat or be changed, and had barely seen sunlight her entire life.

"To bring a little girl to see trees and the sun and wind and just experience things outside the cement building she'd lived in for so long," Chris said.

Two of the couple's three other children are from the same orphanage. Samantha was adopted five years ago, Tony, three years ago. The orphanage has made small improvements in recent years, but Hannah survived a time of severe neglect.

"She, like our other two kids, lived through the worst of it," Grace said. "My son, Tony, at 10 years old weighed 16 lbs. When Samantha came home at 7 years old she weighed 22 lbs."

It's been a long road to this place, and yet, the two say the journey has just begun. Even though Hannah's in a healthier place now, it's still a huge change. Chris and Grace are taking time to bond with her, and acclimate her to her new siblings and the world around her.

The family says they couldn't have done this without their support system, many of whom were at the airport to welcome Hannah. They say people may be tempted to think adopting these children is a burden or mission they've chosen, but that's not the case.

"In reality it's a joy to take care of and serve and love our kids," Chris said.

They encourage others to think about the possibility of a special needs adoption. If you're interested in helping with the situation in Bulgaria, here's a link to The Pleven Project. If you want more information on the Tegtmeier's, here's a link to Grace's blog.