European distributor to feature beef from NE

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN–Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Greg Ibach today announced METRO, a French based chain store with 780 stores in 25 countries, will showcase beef from Nebraska in their European stores. METRO, is self-described as catering to the needs of the key target group of hotels, restaurants and catering firms through exceptional competence in fresh foods.

Ibach announced the news after returning from a trip to the European Union last week, where he was accompanied by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Animal Science Professor Dr. Chris Calkins. During meetings just outside of Brussels, the two worked together to share the story of beef from Nebraska with key sales, purchasing managers and decision makers from each country where METRO stores are located.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to announce this partnership with METRO,” said Ibach. “The story of beef from Nebraska resonates well in every country, and more and more consumers are seeking high quality beef to serve to their families. This is a tremendous opportunity for Nebraska and we are excited to continue our work to further develop relationships with METRO stores.”

According to Ibach, Greater Omaha Packing will be supplying the beef to METRO via INALCA an Italian importer.

In 2016, Nebraska beef accounted for 48.3 percent of the $265.6 million worth of beef exports to Europe.

Later in the trade trip, during a meeting with Goodman’s, a fine dining restaurant with multiple locations in London, Ibach and Calkins were able to assist the restaurant’s chefs in understanding ways to increase the number of cuts included on their menu, increasing the use of U.S. and Nebraska beef products.

The final stop of the trip was the 2nd Annual Celebration of Nebraska Beef at Zelman Meats in London. The promotion was geared towards food influencers in the London area and had a large turnout where the story of beef from Nebraska was shared while the attendees were able to enjoy a wide variety of beef products.

The promotional activities were partially funded by the Nebraska Beef Council and represent a continued partnership between Nebraska’s beef community and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to increase the sales of Nebraska beef. Since the beginning of the partnership in 2005, Nebraska’s share of the international U.S. beef sales have increased from 3.6 percent to over 18 percent and Nebraska’s market share in Europe has also increased from 5 percent to nearly 50 percent of total sales.