LPS policy denies late student memorial

"She was an amazing girl,” Paulette Schmidt, Haley’s mother, said. She was fun loving, she was a very sick girl though.”

Haley Schmidt should be preparing for her 8th Grade Recognition Ceremony.

She should be planning what to wear, perfecting her walk across the stage, and her next step into high school.

"She was nervous, but who wouldn't be," Paulette, said.

Haley won't be walking on Tuesday.

She passed away last December after blood clots in her lungs spread to her brain.

Now, the day before her scheduled ceremony, Haley’s family aches to be apart of their child's day.

"All we are asking for is just a moment of silence, and empty chair," Paulette, said.

Paulette and David Schmidt tell me they reached out to Schoo Middle School with the request.

Haley’s father, David, says he was directed to the superintendent where he was denied.

"They said that it was their policy and if they have to do it for one, they have to do it for all," David Schmidt, Haley’s father, said.

I looked into the policy that states the restriction.

It says: no empty chair, no moment of silence or other dedication.

LPS crisis team members tell me these graduation guidelines are consistent with Haley’s 8th Grade Recognition Ceremony.

The school provides other supervised forms of memorials when a student passes, but they don't allow these services in ceremonies out of respect for the student body as a whole.

"Grief is a fluid experience, Ursula Bernon-Hansen, LPS Crisis Team Coordinator, said. “My overall concern is that students may be experiencing some type of grief. Without having us directly there to offer that support, the day should be for students who are celebrating."

They fear memorials glorify death, and worry about a student’s own interpretation of the service.

"We don't want to glamorize or glorify death and that's a concern that we have for our students,” Brenda Leggiadro, LPS Student Services Supervisor, said. “We don't know how they are processing that empty chair."

Haley’s best friend tells me she sees nothing glamorous when it comes to the loss of Haley.

"We are supposed to recognize everyone who went to school there and she went to school there,” Nalani Wheeler, best friend, said. “She should be part of it."

Haley’s family and friends plan on wearing green ribbons on Tuesday in honor of her.

The school did say that if a High School student completed all of his or her graduation requirements, that students name will be called at graduation and a family member can receive the diploma in their name. That is if the family requests it.