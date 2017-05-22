19 dead, 50 injured at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

McKenna Smith lost her battle with a rare brain disease in July, but she was given remembrance at Waverly High School's graduation, Sunday. McKenna would've graduated with most of her classmates, sadly she didn't get the opportunity. Instead, a floral arrangement set on the main stage of the graduation ceremony to remember the beloved student. "I remember many memories, but she was such a loving and caring person. She would do anything for anybody, and she'd smile over a...

