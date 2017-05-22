Police: "A number of fatalities" at Ariana Grande concert in Ma - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

19 dead, 50 injured at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Posted:

Posted by:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News
8@klkntv.com

DEVELOPING: Police in UK say there are " a number of confirmed fatalities" amid reports of explosion after Ariana Grande concert. abcn.ws/2rK3lWY pic.twitter.com/RubOCcfM3…

