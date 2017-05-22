19 dead, 50 injured at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Up until a week ago, Hannah Joy's world was very small.More >>
A children's camp in southeast Nebraska is celebrating the completion of its new aerial park that challenges visitors to navigate through a course suspended 30 feet in the air.More >>
"And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."More >>
Lincoln Police say, an 18-year-old Lincoln East student was found unresponsive by a family member and friend, early Saturday morning. Paramedics arrived a little after midnight and transported him to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1:30 a.m. LPD says, it appears to be an overdose. His name has not been released and an autopsy is pending.More >>
B&R Stores, Inc. announced Monday it has entered into an agreement to purchase the Lovegrove’s Grocery Store in Waverly, Neb. from the Lovegrove family.More >>
A local group is holding a clothing drive for children overseasMore >>
Investigators say a 16-year-old girl found dead last week in her central Iowa home weighed just 56 pounds and was severely malnourished.More >>
A Lincoln woman is accused of stealing more than $9,000 in Medicaid payroll.More >>
A little warmer today with a mix of clouds and sun, a few evening t-showers possible...More >>
More rain in the area...More >>
