City storm water improvements

Lincoln is working to better its storm water infrastructure throughout town.

Voters agreed to pay extra in taxes to support the projects with a more than $6 million bond issue in 2016

Engineers are hoping to improve drainage in areas and lessen flooding.

They said the severe flooding of May 2015 redirected its focus to salt creek improvements.

"Salt creek is a degrading stream. It's always kind of degrading at some part. We always knew there was a project out in that area and it just kind added extra emphasis,” City Public Works and Utilities Senior Engineer Ben Higgins said.

The city wants to fix aging culverts like the one near 20th and Van Dorn Street.

Public works is also adding pipes and more sewers for some neighborhoods.

The majority of the projects are in the final design stages and heading closer to construction.

The department said investment in these problems is better now than later.

"It just gets a lot more expensive to maintain. It's like the old oil filter commercial. You either pay me now or pay me later. If you pay later, you're going to pay more,” Higgins said.

One of the biggest projects is the widening of this stream near 56th and Fletcher.

It's a place where flooding gets bad for these companies.

The improvements are partly paid for by the bond.

The federal government will chip in a portion as well.

"With urbanization, we often get a lot more runoff from pavement and things like that causes more flow and we have to address those issues around the city,” City Public Works and Utilities Assistant Director Donna Garden said.

The city hopes to have construction underway for most of the task by this fall.

The city hopes to complete all the work by 2019.

For more details about each project, visit this website.