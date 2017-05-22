Arby's to provide free meals to children in need

Arby's has partnered with the Lincoln Food Bank and Lincoln Public Schools to provide children in need with 10 free meals throughout the summer.

Nearly 3,500 middle school students, who are part of the free or reduced lunch program in Lincoln, will be provided with meal tickets to Arby's.

This is the first year of the program in the capitol city, they've also done it in Omaha for two years.

It's part of a national program by Arby's to fight childhood hunger, the company estimates they've provided 400,000 kids with meals nationally.

Emily Peterson a representative for Arby's said, "Anything we can do to help out, and Arby's reached out and said that we would be able to work with the Food Bank and LPS to distribute them. And we just love to help out and this is an amazing way to help."

Peterson says they hope to continue the program for years to come in Lincoln.