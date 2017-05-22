Excellence In Education: Zeman Marathon - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Excellence In Education: Zeman Marathon

Excellence In Education: Zeman Marathon

There was a miniature marathon in Lincoln today. Zeman Elementary School hosted their annual “Marathon For Kids.”

Four-hundred students have the chance to run the 1, 2, or 3 mile tracks. It's a tradition started more than 40 years ago to promote fitness and wellness.

"Wellness, that's our whole goal here is to promote fitness and wellness, and that's our whole goal doing it," said 4th Grade Teacher Denyse Hunsaker. "You'll hear the kids cheering on each other; it's just a great community builder."

One might recognize the medals awarded. The Zeman marathon was first started by a woman who now puts the Lincoln Marathon together. Every year they use leftover medals as prizes.

