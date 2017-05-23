Police record increase in counterfeit money transactions - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police record increase in counterfeit money transactions

Police record increase in counterfeit money transactions

Posted: Updated:

Lincoln Police are seeing an increase in counterfeit money transactions.

Officials say there have been 12 counterfeit bill cases this month and 86 for the year.

They say most of the victims were businesses, and some people meeting strangers to make purchases though sites like craigslist.

Police tell us the type of money being used is called prop money.

They are marked with red writing reading motion picture.

Tips to identify counterfeit money:

1. Look for red flags such as the person is trying to rush the sale and hands you money in a wadded up ball.

2. Examine the money. Look for unusual words such as "for Motion Picture Use Only" or an unfamiliar text. Look for a security strip running vertical in the bill, color shifting ink or Asian style writing.

3. Some people are trying to cover up the obvious counterfeit markings with black marker or pen. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Welcome Home, Hannah Joy

    Welcome Home, Hannah Joy

    Up until a week ago, Hannah Joy's world was very small.  

    More >>

    Up until a week ago, Hannah Joy's world was very small.  

    More >>

  • Irving yearbooks recalled: Memorial inside against district policy

    Irving yearbooks recalled: Memorial inside against district policy

    Irving yearbooks recalled: Memorial inside against district policy

    Two pages memorializing late 8th grader Taylor Miller cause Irving Middle School yearbooks to be recalled for breaking district guidelines.Two pages memorializing late 8th grader Taylor Miller cause Irving Middle School yearbooks to be recalled for breaking district guidelines.

    The staff didn't know that was a policy until last Friday, when the books had already been delivered, and distributed to some students in the publications class.

    More >>

    The staff didn't know that was a policy until last Friday, when the books had already been delivered, and distributed to some students in the publications class.

    More >>

  • Update: On Terror Attack in England

    Update: On Terror Attack in England

    Update: On Terror Attack in England

    As it stands right now, 22 people have been killed and nearly 60 others are injured in an explosion in Manchester, England.

    More >>

    As it stands right now, 22 people have been killed and nearly 60 others are injured in an explosion in Manchester, England.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.