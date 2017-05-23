Police record increase in counterfeit money transactions

Lincoln Police are seeing an increase in counterfeit money transactions.

Officials say there have been 12 counterfeit bill cases this month and 86 for the year.

They say most of the victims were businesses, and some people meeting strangers to make purchases though sites like craigslist.

Police tell us the type of money being used is called prop money.

They are marked with red writing reading motion picture.

Tips to identify counterfeit money:

1. Look for red flags such as the person is trying to rush the sale and hands you money in a wadded up ball.

2. Examine the money. Look for unusual words such as "for Motion Picture Use Only" or an unfamiliar text. Look for a security strip running vertical in the bill, color shifting ink or Asian style writing.

3. Some people are trying to cover up the obvious counterfeit markings with black marker or pen.