Lincoln ranks high in economic dashboard

Posted by: Abigail Wood

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce released their economic dashboard Tuesday--that's an evaluation of how we're doing compared to peer cities like Des Moines, Topeka, and Colorado Springs. The report looks at five areas of growth: economic performance, talent, entrepreneurship, innovation, and quality of life.

"As far as how we're growing, what is our per capita income, what is our unemployment rate, things like that to see how we're doing in relationship to the rest of the country," explained Wendy Birdsall with the Lincoln Chamber. 

Lincoln ranked high in most categories, leading especially in talent and quality of life. So why are we doing so well? In the last 10 years the downtown has exploded, and we have a vibrant start-up community. The chamber of commerce says that has a lot to do with networking: a big city with a small-town feel.

"People are aspiring for what we've got going on down there because of that close proximity and people working together, creating mentorships," Birdsall said. "It's really exploded that sector of our community and people are really looking to us to see what the special sauce is."

The keynote speaker at the event, Gallup's Brandon Rigoni, says he thinks another key to Lincoln's success is capitalizing on the growing number of millennial in the workforce.

"It's going to happen in Lincoln just like it happens everywhere else, and we've seen the best organizations in Lincoln trying to get out in front of this wave," he said.

There was one category Lincoln didn't rate as high in. We're lower on entrepreneurship because the city doesn't spend much energy chasing federal grants and patents, something that could help grow jobs and businesses.

