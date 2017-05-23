Man accused of embezzlement pleads guilty - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man accused of embezzlement pleads guilty

Man accused of embezzlement pleads guilty

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) _ A former Scottsbluff vehicle dealership employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling while working there.        

Court documents say 58-year-old Terry Weddle is scheduled to be sentenced July 3.

The documents say the owner of Fremont Motor told police that Weddle had written and signed unauthorized checks from July 2014 through December 2016. They totaled more than $113,000.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.