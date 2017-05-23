Man accused of embezzlement pleads guilty

Arby's has partnered with the Lincoln Food Bank and Lincoln Public Schools to provide children in need with 10 free meals throughout the summer. Nearly 3,500 middle school students, who are part of the free or reduced lunch program in Lincoln, will be provided with meal tickets to Arby's. This is the first year of the program in the capitol city, they've also done it in Omaha for two years. It's part of a national program by Arby's to fight childhood hunger, the company e...