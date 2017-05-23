Inmate who punched guard gets 3 more years in prison - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Inmate who punched guard gets 3 more years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ An inmate already serving 36 to 61 years for an Omaha murder and other crimes has been given three more years in prison for punching a guard.

Online court records say 25-year-old Adrian Garcia was sentenced Monday in Lancaster County District Court. He'd pleaded no contest to assaulting an officer after prosecutors lowered the charge.        

Prosecutors say Garcia punched the guard on March 9 last year at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, where he's been serving time for killing the 2009 slaying and other convictions.

