Nebraska senator eyes property tax ballot measure in 2018

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska state senator is vowing to launch a statewide ballot drive to lower property taxes if lawmakers don't address the issue next year.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard discussed his plans Tuesday at the end of this year's legislative session. Lawmakers adjourned without passing any major property tax proposals.

Property taxes are levied by local governments, but farm and ranching groups have lobbied senators for funding that would offset what property owners have to pay.

Erdman says he'll introduce a constitutional amendment in next year's session, and if that fails, he'll commence a petition drive to place it on the November 2018 ballot.

Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson says he had high hopes for this year's session but now believes a ballot drive is the only solution.

