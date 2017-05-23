DHHS gets approval on DD Waivers

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has gained approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for two of its Medicaid Developmental Disabilities Home and Community-Based Services waiver applications, paving the way for the next phase of the system redesign for Developmental Disabilities.



“This is a huge win as we move forward to the next phase of system redesign for services to individuals with developmental disabilities,” said Courtney Phillips, chief executive officer of DHHS. “The Developmental Disabilities and Medicaid and Long-Term Care teams are to be commended for all their hard work on this accomplishment. This is another example of how DHHS works across divisions to create optimal outcomes for Nebraskans.”



The Medicaid Developmental Disabilities Comprehensive Waiver will combine the DD Adult Comprehensive and Children’s Comprehensive DD Waivers, and includes a lifespan array of residential and day services. The Adult Day Services Waiver offers supports and services to individual that focus on employment, community integration and inclusion. It also restores federal funding for providers by bringing DHHS into compliance with rate methodology approved by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services, correcting an issue that was identified in September 2016.



Both Medicaid waiver programs will allow individuals with developmental disabilities who qualify to receive their services in an institutional setting to waive admission and have those services provided in a community-based setting.



“We have identified and overcome many challenges together to design a better delivery system for those we serve with developmental disabilities,” said Courtney Miller, director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities.



“Gaining approval was a priority initiative in our business plan, with a focus on working across divisions to accomplish this goal,” said Rocky Thompson, interim director of the Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care.