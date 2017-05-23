NE Legislature's sergeant-at-arms retiring

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Legislature's longtime sergeant-at-arms is retiring after a 58-year career in public service.

Lawmakers on Tuesday recognized Ron Witkowski for his work in state government.

Witkowski began his career as an assistant sergeant-at-arms in 1997, and was first elected sergeant-at-arms in January 2004. He previously worked for the Nebraska State Patrol for 37 years and served in the Marine Corps.

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer says the Capitol is now a ``better and safer place'' because of Witkowski's service. Lawmakers voted 45-0 to approve a resolution honoring his work.

Staffers for the sergeant-at-arms help maintain order in the legislative chambers. They're commonly known as ``red coats'' for the red jackets they wear on the job.