Weird Wally, Lincoln icon, passes away

A local car dealer icon has died.

Wally Rex Smith or "Weird Wally" died yesterday at 76-years-old. He sold used cars at 23rd and P streets for more than 40 years..

He was known as Weird Wally. Many people remember his commercials and billboards around town.

Funeral services have not yet been announced. His daughter is holding a memorial in his honor tomorrow from 3:30pm-6:00pm at Wally's Used Cars located at 2323 P Street.