Weird Wally, Lincoln icon, passes away - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Weird Wally, Lincoln icon, passes away

Posted: Updated:

A local car dealer icon has died. 

Wally Rex Smith or "Weird Wally" died yesterday at 76-years-old. He sold used cars at 23rd and P streets for more than 40 years..

He was known as Weird Wally. Many people remember his commercials and billboards around town. 

Funeral services have not yet been announced. His daughter is holding a memorial in his honor tomorrow from 3:30pm-6:00pm at Wally's Used Cars located at 2323 P Street. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.