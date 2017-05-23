NEB T&F: Huskers Set for NCAA West Preliminary Round

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

http://www.huskers.com/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=100&ATCLID=211605191

Huskers Set for NCAA West Preliminary Round

The Nebraska track and field team will compete at the NCAA West Preliminary Round in Austin, Texas this week. The action at Mike A. Myers Stadium gets underway on Thursday at 11 a.m., Friday at Noon and Saturday at 1 p.m.

Live results for the meet will be available at PTTiming.com. A video stream at TexasSports.com/watch will be available Thursday beginning at 4:15 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at Noon.

The top 48 athletes in each event in the West region qualified to compete at the regional meet, as well as the 24 best relays. Athletes who finish in the top 12 at the NCAA West Preliminary Round will advance to Eugene, Oregon for the NCAA Outdoor Championships June 7-10.

Husker Men's Regional Qualifiers (listed by regional seed)

2. Nick Percy, Discus - 206-5 (62.91m)

T3. Landon Bartel, High Jump - 7-2 1/2 (2.20m)

T3. Mike McCann, High Jump - 7-2 1/2 (2.20m)

T5. Antoine Lloyd, 110m Hurdles - 13.56

9. 4x400m Relay - 3:06.18

10. Andy Neal, 400m Hurdles - 50.62

T10. Kaiwan Culmer, Triple Jump - 52-10 3/4 (16.12m)

13. Moujtaba Mohammed, 800m - 1:48.09

13. Seth Derr, Javelin - 227-6 (69.35m)

T13. Grant Anderson, High Jump - 7-1 1/2 (2.17m)

15. Drew Wiseman, 400m Hurdles - 50.82

T17. Steven Cahoy, Pole Vault - 17-5 (5.31m)

T18. Jake Bender, 400m - 46.32

T20. Isaiah Griffith, Long Jump - 25-1 3/4 (7.66m)

24. Khalil Davis, Discus - 180-7 (55.05m)

T26. Isaiah Griffith, Triple Jump - 50-11 (15.52m)

27. Luke Siedhoff, 110m Hurdles - 14.10

27. Tyler Loontjer, Pole Vault - 17-1 1/2 (5.22m)

27. Elijah Lucy, Long Jump - 24-11 1/4 (7.60m)

29. Nick Coghill, Discus - 179-3 (54.65m)

36. Carlos Davis, Discus - 177-1 (53.99m)

37. Nick Coghill, Shot Put - 59-1 1/4 (18.01m)

T37. Peter Spinks, 3,000m SC - 8:57.89

T40. Noah Gabel, Long Jump - 24-7 1/4 (7.50m)

42. Kino Dunkley, Discus - 175-2 (53.40m)

48. Wyatt McGuire, 10,000m - 29:39.14

Husker Women's Regional Qualifiers (listed by regional seed)

4. Brittni Wolczyk, Javelin - 178-9 (54.48m)

8. Jasmine Barge, 400m Hurdles - 57.68

8. Tierra Williams, Triple Jump - 44-0 1/2 (13.42m)

9. Alex Meyer, Discus - 183-6 (55.93m)

12. 4x400m Relay - 3:36.25

12. Petra Luteran, High Jump - 5-11 1/4 (1.81m)

12. Tierra Williams, Long Jump - 20-9 3/4 (6.34m)

14. Angela Mercurio, Triple Jump - 43-1 (13.13m)

15. Andy Jacobs, Pole Vault - 13-9 (4.19m)

15. Toni Tupper, Shot Put - 53-11 3/4 (16.45m)

18. Kierra Griggs, 400m - 53.14

19. Michaela Peskova, 400m Hurdles - 58.73

19. 4x100m Relay - 44.79

22. Chase Wolinski, Javelin - 157-7 (48.04m)

24. Virginia Hill, 400m Hurdles - 58.96

31. Raynesha Lewis, Long Jump - 20-1 3/4 (6.14m)

35. Sydney Otto, Javelin - 151-6 (46.19m)

41. Quashira McIntosh, 200m - 23.59

46. Chanel Freeman, 100m Hurdles - 13.63