New special legislative corrections committee appointed

State lawmakers are taking a different approach to changing our prison system.

A new special legislative committee was formed to look at the existing issues and find possible solutions.

It was appointed Tuesday.

Senators said after recent events at places like Tecumseh, the wanted to continue the work.

"Since there do seem to be continuing problems, it doesn't feel like we're moving in the right direction all the time. We want to see what there is we can do to help,” Special Corrections Legislative Committee Chair Sen. Laura Ebke said.

The group plans to take a broader look at corrections compared to past committees.

This time, the lawmakers want to look at the problems from beginning to end.

It will work on addressing issues like overcrowding, under staffing and violence.

They'll be touring all 10 corrections facilities around the state as well as incorporating probation and parole.

"So, we can take a more systematic analysis to the challenges within our Department of Correctional Services,” Special Legislative Corrections Committee Member Sen. Kate Bolz said.

There will be seven people total on the committee.

It's a mixture of fresh faces.

There are also diverse levels of experience and backgrounds.

Senators believe this will help address the issues.

"I think everyone is going to fresh look and open mind. So, that should give us a maybe better a way to thinking of ways to move forward,” Special Corrections Legislative Committee Member Sen. Tom Brewer said.

The lawmakers plan to hold an official hearing this fall.

The committee says it plans to visit all those correctional sites around Nebraska this summer.