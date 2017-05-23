Nebraska's legislative session ends early

Nebraska’s unicameral has adjourned four days early.

Discussion in the chamber is over for now, but state senators’ work to change policies continues.

"90 days is a long time to be in session,” Senator Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said. “It's exciting and I’m looking forward to being productive over the interim."

A big topic continues to be property taxes.

Governor Pete Ricketts' measure for property relief failed this session after being filibustered on the floor.

On Tuesday, he vowed to bring a stronger tax package forth next session.

"We have to provide tax relief for Nebraskans,” he said. “Certainly as I travel the state, property tax is the No. 1 issue."

He's not the only one who thinks so. Senator Steve Erdman of Bayard also announced he'll propose a constitutional amendment addressing property taxes next year, and will even petition to put it on the 2018 ballot if necessary.

"We've been talking about property tax for 40 years,” Erdman said. “It's my opinion today – we've talked long enough; its time to do something."

The unicameral did increase penalties for sex trafficking, adopt the “Choose Life” license plates, and set the controversial 2–year budget – after the appropriations committee closed a $1 billion deficit.

"We did a lot of hard work,” Senator Dan Watermeier of Syracuse, who served on the appropriations committee, said. “We did basically have two sessions going on inside of one. We had to take care of the deficit and we had to look ahead to the biennium."

Failed measures include a change to local gun laws, medical marijuana legalization, and a Medicaid expansion bill – which Senator Morfeld said he will bring back next year.

"We have really failed and let down working families across the state —some of our most vulnerable including people with developmental disabilities and children."

Unless a special session is called, Senators will reconvene next January.