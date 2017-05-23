Woman sent to prison for attack on people and dog

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ A Kearney woman who attacked two people and a dog that later died has been sentenced to four year in prison.

Twenty-six-year-old Desiree Deherrera was sentenced last week in Buffalo County District Court. She was convicted of strangulation, making terroristic threats, animal cruelty and assault.

Police say officers were called to a Kearney home in February for a fight involving two women and a man. Arriving officers were met by a man who said Deherrera was killing his dog.

Police found Deherrera on top of a German shepherd mix surrounded by blood. Police say she had stabbed the dog several times and attacked the man when he tried to stop her.

The dog had to be euthanized.

