Former Vice President Keynote's Cancer Center Unveiling

Former Vice President Joe Biden was the keynote speaker at the Buffet Cancer Center dedication ceremony.

Vice President Biden said, "I'll bet you, almost everyone of you in this room has been touched by Cancer."

He was in Omaha for the ribbon cutting to unveil the Fred and Pamela Buffet Cancer Center, that open's in June.

The facility cost more than $300 million to build and was made possible by several contributors, most notably Walter Scott and his late-wife Suzanne.

It's the biggest project ever done by the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Biden, who lost his son Beau to Brain Cancer in 2015, at the age of 46, has vowed to fight the rest of his life to end the disease.

"There's so much more we can do to give those extra days,weeks, months; just by access to additional information," said the former vice president.

In addition, the Chihuly Center was introduced Friday, which is part of the facility.

It features glass artwork from renowned artist Dale Chihuly, it's meant to provide a calming and beautiful setting for patients and families.

The vice president was there partly because he has launched his own program, called the Biden Cancer Initiative. It's aimed to help with diagnosis and research of the disease, something he says this center will help with.

Biden says, "If only one breakthrough comes, it could save a whole heck of a lot of lives."

The building is 10-story's and features 108 beds, combined with many research laboratories. The state-of-the-art facility will employ nearly 1,200 people as well.