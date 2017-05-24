LSO conducting Click-It-Or-Ticket starting today

Wally Rex Smith or "Weird Wally" died yesterday at 76-years-old.More >>
A Kearney woman who attacked two people and a dog that later died has been sentenced to four year in prison.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has gained approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for two of its Medicaid Developmental Disabilities Home and Community-Based Services waiver applications, paving the way for the next phase of the system redesign for Developmental Disabilities.
Up until a week ago, Hannah Joy's world was very small.
The staff didn't know that was a policy until last Friday, when the books had already been delivered, and distributed to some students in the publications class.
Nebraska's prison director has told inmates that pornographic material won't be allowed beginning in January.
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office will be conducting a Click-It-Or-Ticket campaign for the next week-and-a-half.
"And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."
There was a miniature marathon in Lincoln today.
Former Vice President Joe Biden was the keynote speaker at the Buffet Cancer Center dedication ceremony. Vice President Biden said, "I'll bet you, almost everyone of you in this room has been touched by Cancer." He was in Omaha for the ribbon cutting to unveil the Fred and Pamela Buffet Cancer Center, that open's in June. The facility cost more than $300 million to build and was made possible by several contributors, most notably Walter Scott and his late-wife Suzanne.
A little warmer today with a mostly sunny sky...
