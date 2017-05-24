LSO conducting Click-It-Or-Ticket starting today

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LSO PRESS RELEASE:

The 'Click It or Ticket' mobilization is a nationwide campaign to promote awareness and increase the use of seatbelts and child restraint systems.

During the period of May 24, 2017 thru June 04, 2017, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office will be participating in the mobilization through high visibility enforcement and saturation patrol.

On Wednesday, May 24, 2017, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., a high visibility safety checkpoint will be set up on Hwy 77 just north of Hwy 33.

Vehicles will be selected in a systematic fashion and checked to make sure all the proper documentation is in the vehicle and all occupants are properly restrained.

Following the safety checkpoint, the involved deputies will continue enforcement efforts on an individual basis from 8:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.

Beginning Friday, May 26, 2017, thru Sunday, June 04, 2017, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office will have additional deputies working on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

These additional deputies will be utilized for saturation patrol to enforce traffic law violations throughout Lancaster County in marked patrol cars from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Overtime for the additional deputies working during the mobilization will be paid through a mini–grant funded by the Nebraska Department of Roads Highway Safety Office.