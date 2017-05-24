Public hearing for Keystone XL scheduled for June - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Public hearing for Keystone XL scheduled for June

Keystone XL Pipeline Keystone XL Pipeline

A state commission that will decide whether to approve the keystone XL oil pipeline through Nebraska.

The Nebraska public service commission will host a public hearing on June 7th.

Public comment will be accepted on a first–come, first–served basis.

The 8 billion dollar pipeline would transport oil from Canada to Nebraska.

