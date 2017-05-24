Dad convicted of drunk driving in crash that injured daughters

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A 36-year-old man has been found guilty of drunken driving and other crimes related to an Omaha collision that left his 8-year-old daughter in what prosecutors say is a persistent vegetative state.

Court records say jurors also convicted Benjamin Thompson on Tuesday of three counts of negligent child abuse and one count of failing to stop and render aid after the Oct. 24 collision. He was acquitted of one count of intentional child abuse. The records don't list a sentencing date.

Prosecutors say it was Thompson's fifth drunken driving offense. All three girls in the car are his daughters.