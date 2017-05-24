Iowa woman convicted in Omaha cold case killing

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A 41-year-old Iowa woman has been convicted of killing her romantic rival, who was last seen in Omaha more than four years ago.

A Douglas County judge conducting the nonjury trial found Shanna Golyar, of Persia, Iowa, guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in the slaying of 37-year-old Cari Farver. Farver disappeared in November 2012, and her body's not been found. Golyar's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 15.

Police say Golyar posed as Farver online and by phone for years after Farver's disappearance, and also posed as other people confessing to having killed Farver. An officer testified that Farver had been dating Golyar's ex-boyfriend for some weeks when she disappeared.

Golyar's lawyer argued that prosecutors presented no evidence that a homicide occurred: no body, no murder weapon and no crime scene.