Camp opens park suspended in air

Camp Solaris, in firth Nebraska, built the first aerial park in the state.

Suspended 30 ft. In the air, you'll find some neighborhood playground familiarities: swings, ropes, and a few balance beams

The catch is conquering the height.

"Some people are really nervous getting this high off the ground," Jeff Keiser, Camp Executive Director, said.

It can be alarming, but that fear is the point.

Camp directors want this course to be a symbol of bravery.

They say the series of obstacles are designed to show kids, even adults, that they're physically and mentally stronger than they think.

"It’s more than just doing it for fun, because each element is different,” Kyle Schwerdtfeger, Site Director, said. “You have to face that fear saying, ‘okay am I actually doing this, do I want to do this, is this something that I am comfortable with’. “It’s breaking them out of those comfort zones."

You have to pass a ground safety test before you leave the ground.

Camp directors say the smart snap system makes it impossible to be disconnected from the wires while suspended.

It functions on a key and lock devices that ensures you are always secure.

In addition to the snap system, the crew has a safety protocol of its own.

"There will always be someone on the ground and always someone in the air,” Schwerdtfeger, said. No matter where they are we are always only one element away from getting them."

ABI incorporated helped design the park.

They started construction a month and a half ago.

Wattss Electric donated time and equipment to set the poles.

The $80, 000 park was paid for in donations.

To go on the course, there's no age requirement, you just have to fit the harness.

Campers will use it all summer and they tell me the park will be open to the public for group bonding events as well.