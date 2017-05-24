Norris schools hope to ease meal debt burden

School is out for Norris students, but there is still something lingering.

The district now has $9,000 worth of meal debt.

It's been building up for years.

Even if a child can't pay, they're not turned away.

Norris said it's an amount neither the school nor the families can financially take on.

"It's a challenge for the district operations just as it is for many school districts because that money ultimately has to come from some where,” Norris School District Superintendent John Skretta, Ph.D., said.

So, the school is taking a new approach to the problem.

It has set up a Go Fund Me account through its foundation, which started this week.

So far, about $2,500 has been raised.

"We didn't come up with the idea, but it's worth a try because it's a persistent challenge,” Skretta said.

Almost 1 in 5 students in the Norris School District qualify for free or reduced lunch.

The debt if not paid is the responsibility of the kids.

It does follow them as long as they're within the school system.

The money gathered will go to the ones most in need.

It'll help erase the burden for more than 50 families

"It’s a big load off the shoulders and provides great ease of mind for the families who benefit from these donations,” Skretta said.

If you want to help, you can donate to this website.

You can also send money to the Norris Education Foundation, visit this website or send checks to the Norris Foundation c/o Norris District Office, 25211 South 68th St. , Firth, NE 68358