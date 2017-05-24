Local woman with MS seeking new treatment

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Eight-year-old Quin and six-year-old Trace love to run, jump and climb.

They love to play with their mom, most.

But the Waverly mom, Courtney Bower, has Multiple Sclerosis.

She struggles to even walk.

Let alone run, jump or climb.

"My immune system is attacking the covering of my nerves," Bower said. "It's like if you have a wire, an outlet plug, the plastic that covers it, the rubber, it's like when you scrape that off and it kinda doesn't connect right anymore--that's basically what MS does to your body."

The effects of the disease are extensive, she said.

While the hardest part is issues in mobility, like being unable to feel her lower left leg, there's other symptoms like tingling and muscle tightness, cognitive issues with memory and focus and sometimes problems with vision, she said.

With challenges like these, Bower said it's tough to keep up with the kids, so they constantly find new ways to adapt their games.

Quin said instead of playing regular tag, they play "walking tag." He said it's just as much fun as "regular tag."

It could get worse, too.

Bower said the scary part of MS is that she never knows when a relapse is coming, or how it will affect her.

"I don't know if I'm going to wake up in the morning and be able to walk," she said.

Right now, the only way to keep a relapse at bay are drugs that carry heavy side effects, including death.

"Sometimes the side effects can be so bad you don't even know if it's worth it to risk your life or to progress and worry about not being able to walk or play," Bower said.

This could all change with one treatment.

HSCT, involves a bone marrow transplant and chemotherapy to essentially reset her immune system, this causes the body to forget it has MS, stopping the progression of the disease, Bower said.

The success rate is 85 percent, with 45 percent experience reversal of symptoms.

Bower's doctors say there's a 95 percent chance she'll be one of the lucky ones, and her MS will not get worse.

But she can't get this treatment until she raises the $50,000 it costs to get to Russia, where she'll have the treatment, she said.

When she gets the treatment, her son Quin is looking forward to playing "regular" tag with his mom.

To read more about Courtney's story check here, for donations go here.