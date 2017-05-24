Beatrice man killed in lawnmower accident - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Beatrice man killed in lawnmower accident

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) _ Gage County officials say a Beatrice man has been killed in a lawn mower accident.

Gage County Sheriff Millard ``Gus'' Gustafson says the body of 55-year-old Max Manes, of Beatrice, was found Wednesday morning.

Gustafson says family members reported that a mower operated by Manes had gone over an embankment and was upside down in the water of a creek. Deputies and rescue crews went to the scene and found Manes' body under the large mower. Gustafson says family members of Manes' reported had been mowing Tuesday night and did not return home. His body was found around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday.

An autopsy has been ordered.

