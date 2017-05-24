Sen. Baker will not seek re-election in 2018

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska state senator has announced that he will not seek a second term in the Legislature next year.

Sen. Roy Baker of Lincoln said Wednesday that he and his wife, Paula, are leaving their home and establishing new residences in Minnesota and Arizona to be closer to family members. His term expires in January 2019.

Baker, a Republican, says he announced early so residents can decide whether they want to run for his seat. His southeast Nebraska district includes Gage and part of Lancaster counties.

Baker says he and his wife always intended to relocate after he retired as superintendent of Norris Public Schools, but they chose to stay in the area to help his wife's aging parents. Both of her parents died during his first year in office.