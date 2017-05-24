Excellence In Education: Moving Up Day

Gage County officials say a Beatrice man has been killed in a lawn mower accident.More >>
Wally Rex Smith or "Weird Wally" died yesterday at 76-years-old.More >>
A 36-year-old man has been found guilty of drunken driving and other crimes related to an Omaha collision that left his 8-year-old daughter in what prosecutors say is a persistent vegetative state.More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office will be conducting a Click-It-Or-Ticket campaign for the next week-and-a-half.More >>
Waverly mom, Courtney Bower, needs expensive MS treatmentMore >>
A Kearney woman who attacked two people and a dog that later died has been sentenced to four year in prison.More >>
Attorney General Doug Peterson today announced that Nebraska has joined with 46 other states and the District of Columbia in an $18.5 million settlement with the Target Corporation to resolve the states' investigation into the retail company's 2013 data breach.More >>
School is out for Norris students, but there is still something lingering. The district now has $9,000 worth of meal debt. It's been building up for years. Even if a child can't pay, they're not turned away. Norris said it's an amount neither the school nor the families can financially take on.More >>
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has gained approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for two of its Medicaid Developmental Disabilities Home and Community-Based Services waiver applications, paving the way for the next phase of the system redesign for Developmental Disabilities.More >>
The staff didn't know that was a policy until last Friday, when the books had already been delivered, and distributed to some students in the publications class.More >>
