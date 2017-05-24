Excellence In Education: Moving Up Day

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Some local elementary students got a glimpse into next year Wednesday.

Morley Elementary students were welcomed to their upcoming classroom.

It’s a part of an annual event called “Moving Up Day.”

The kids met their future teachers and classmates. It was a chance to break the ice.

The school says the event helps to lessen the students anxiety over the summer about the new year.

"It helps just make me feel a little more comfortable in my classroom with my teacher and classmates," said Isaiah Wirth, a Morely second grader.

Teachers enjoy the event as well.

"It's nice for them to able to meet their teacher before they have to come next school year,” said Third Grade Teacher Jordyn Heiser. “It's also nice to build somewhat of a community in our classroom before the school year. It gives a little of bit of a head start."

Moving up day is built into the last day.

This is the second year this event has been held.