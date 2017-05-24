Big Ten Baseball Tournament Schedule Update

Weather in Bloomington, Indiana, alters tournament schedule

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Due to inclement weather in Bloomington, Indiana, the Big Ten has altered Thursday’s schedule for the Big Ten Baseball Tournament, which is being played at Indiana University’s Bart Kaufman Field.

Game 5 between Michigan and Indiana will take place Thursday at its originally scheduled time (10 a.m. ET). Originally scheduled for 8:30 p.m. (ET) Wednesday, Game 4 between Maryland and Iowa has been moved to 1:30 p.m. (ET) Thursday. That game will be followed at 5 p.m. (ET) Thursday by Game 6 between Purdue and the loser of the Maryland/Iowa game. Game 7 between Minnesota and Northwestern remains scheduled for 8:30 p.m. (ET) Thursday. Game 8 between Nebraska and the winner of the Maryland/Iowa game will be played on Friday at a time to be announced.