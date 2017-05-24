Downtown Lincoln Parking Garages at Capacity

Downtown Lincoln’s public parking is at a crossroads.

Monthly parking at most of its 12 public garages are facing increasing waitlists, some with numbers in the 100’s.

Urban Development Director David Landis said the city is now feeling the heightened demand.

"It's fair to say we are already at capacity," he said. "We want those people not driving around the block endlessly looking for a parking stall, but to find a quick and convenient place."

Developments like the proposed City Centre at 9th and P Streets will threaten short term parking for people who head downtown to shop, eat and find entertainment.

That building alone will take 300 spots from the adjacent Market Place Garage, which only has a capacity of 385.

As a solution, Landis says his department hopes to build 2 new garages: one in the southeast Downtown area, and one in the South Haymarket .

"The sooner we can add to capacity,” he said, “the sooner we can take off pressure off of all of our garages."

The problem is, the city needs to find land in an already developed downtown.

With a vision of one of those garages big enough to hold 800 cars, that space comes at a cost.

Lincoln’s public parking system is in the black, so it has enough money to build a garage, if the land comes cheap enough. Landis said the construction will most likely drain their funds.

He also said that’s why it’s taken so long to build a new one.

“Because we do a pay as you go, keeping in the black doesn’t expand as quickly as perhaps the marketplace,” he said.

Landis says the city is meeting with landowners in June to discuss purchasing a plot.

After buying the location, the garage should take two years to build.