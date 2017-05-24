Remembering Lincoln auto icon 'Weird Wally' Smith

A local car dealer icon was remembered by hundreds of friends and family Wednesday afternoon.

Wally Rex Smith or "Weird Wally" died Monday at 76-years-old.

He sold used cars at 23rd and P streets for more than 40 years, where a memorial service was held.

Many people remember his commercials and billboards around town.

"He definitely changed the way to sell a car and buy a car," said his nephew, Jerry Smith.

"I mean, we've seen ads of him getting thrown in jail for paying too much for his cars that he got from people."

Friends say he was an honest, hardworking man who lived life to the fullest.

"Outgoing. Always to the point. Never pulled any punches," is how long-time friend Heinz Westphal described him.

"And very truthful with his customers."