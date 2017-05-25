Open House: For West 'A' Improvement Project

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

The open house is set for 5:30 p.m. at Roper Elementary School.

City representatives and project consultants plan on discussing the project design with anyone that attends.

The construction is to improve West 'A' Street from the West City limits to Folsom Street.

The project includes pavement repair and reconstruction. City representatives say this will increase traffic capacity and provide safer options for cyclists and pedestrians.

The construction will be divided into two projects scheduled for 2020 and 2021.