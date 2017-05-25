Motorcyclist died after collision with van, authorities say

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

PRAGUE, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a motorcyclist has died after colliding with a van in eastern Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Nebraska Highway 79 near Prague. The Saunders County Sheriff's Office says the southbound motorcycle struck the passenger side of the northbound van as the van was turning west.

The Sheriff's Office says the 59-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a hospital. The van driver wasn't injured. Their names haven't been released.