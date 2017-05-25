Police say "firearm" pointed at DaVinci's was a false alarm

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police were called to the DaVinci's at 11 and G streets 3 p.m. Wednesday.

They said people reported a man walking around the area with a gun.

Officers said the man pointed the firearm at a window of the restaurant.

LPD said the customers inside took cover.

Police later found out it was a false alarm and that it was a pellet gun.

They took a 17-year-old boy into custody for terroristic threats.