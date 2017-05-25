Police say "firearm" pointed at DaVinci's was a false alarm

Gage County officials say a Beatrice man has been killed in a lawn mower accident.More >>
Gage County officials say a Beatrice man has been killed in a lawn mower accident.More >>
Some local elementary students got a glimpse into next year Wednesday.More >>
Some local elementary students got a glimpse into next year Wednesday.More >>
A local car dealer icon was remembered by hundreds of friends and family Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A local car dealer icon was remembered by hundreds of friends and family Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Waverly mom, Courtney Bower, needs expensive MS treatmentMore >>
Waverly mom, Courtney Bower, needs expensive MS treatmentMore >>
Downtown Lincoln’s public parking is at a crossroads.More >>
Downtown Lincoln’s public parking is at a crossroads.More >>
There's another open house at 5:30 p.m. at Roper Elementary School. City representatives and project consultants plan on discussing the project design with anyone that attends. The construction is to improve West 'A' Street from the West City limits to Folsom Street.More >>
There's another open house at 5:30 p.m. at Roper Elementary School. City representatives and project consultants plan on discussing the project design with anyone that attends. The construction is to improve West 'A' Street from the West City limits to Folsom Street.More >>
Attorney General Doug Peterson today announced that Nebraska has joined with 46 other states and the District of Columbia in an $18.5 million settlement with the Target Corporation to resolve the states' investigation into the retail company's 2013 data breach.More >>
Attorney General Doug Peterson today announced that Nebraska has joined with 46 other states and the District of Columbia in an $18.5 million settlement with the Target Corporation to resolve the states' investigation into the retail company's 2013 data breach.More >>
A 36-year-old man has been found guilty of drunken driving and other crimes related to an Omaha collision that left his 8-year-old daughter in what prosecutors say is a persistent vegetative state.More >>
A 36-year-old man has been found guilty of drunken driving and other crimes related to an Omaha collision that left his 8-year-old daughter in what prosecutors say is a persistent vegetative state.More >>
Camp Solaris, in firth Nebraska, built the first aerial park in the state.More >>
Camp Solaris, in firth Nebraska, built the first aerial park in the state.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police say around 3 p.m. Wednesday they got reports of a person pointing a firearm at the DaVinci's near 11th and G. They say it turned out to be a pellet gun.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police say around 3 p.m. Wednesday they got reports of a person pointing a firearm at the DaVinci's near 11th and G. They say it turned out to be a pellet gun.More >>