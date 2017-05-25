More than $19,000 worth of sunglasses reported stolen

Lincoln Police are investigating a theft that took place at Gateway Mall Monday.

They said about 130 Rayban and Oakley sunglasses were stolen from Sears Optical.

Officers said the glasses are estimated to worth more than $19,000.

The Sears Optical closes at 6 p.m., but the main store stays open until 9 p.m.

Police said the optical store doesn't have a drop down cage to prevent access when they're closed.

LPD said the manager found the loss the next morning when she came back to open the store.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage.