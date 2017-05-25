Man's body recovered at Heartland of America Park

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have recovered the body of a man reported missing in a downtown Omaha lagoon. Fire officials say sonar operated in a rescue boat found the body around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, and long poles were used to bring the body to the surface of the lagoon in Heartland of America Park. The man's name hasn't been released.

A 911 caller reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday that a man was crying for help from the lagoon, which is referred to as ConAgra Lake. A subsequent search was called off after about three hours and resumed around 8 a.m. Thursday. The lagoon water is up to 19 feet deep in some places. It remains unclear why the man was in the water.