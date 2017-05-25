The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy inspires Towel Day donation

Posted by: Abigail Wood

The cult following of the famous novel "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" created Towel Day back in 2001, not long after author Douglas Adams died, commemorating the quirky and continuous references to towels throughout the story.

A local software engineering firm, Don't Panic Labs, which also gets its name from the Hitchhiker's Guide, chose to celebrate Towel Day in a charitable way this year.

"We looked at it and said, 'Towel Day,' that's interesting, we should celebrate that," said Russ Guill, with Don't Panic Labs. "But let's not make it an inwardly focused event. Let's refocus it and give back to the community."

They're collecting towels for the People's City Mission.

"If you think about it," said Pastor Tom Barber with the Mission, "towels are something most of us take for granted, but think of life without a towel. It's a very important need and often overlooked."

Pastor Tom says it's the first ever towel drive for the mission. Don't Panic Labs say they hope to make this an annual thing, and they'd like to inspire other companies to do the same.

"We tend to forget about things that are laying around the house, and it may be time to say 'I'm not using this; it's still in good condition, I'm sure there's somebody else that could benefit from it," Guill said.

The company is accepting donations both inside and outside their labs near 8th and P. Thursday, they collected 800 towels.