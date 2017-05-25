Wiseman Named to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Athletic Communications

LINCOLN- Nebraska senior track and field student-athlete Drew Wiseman was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team on Thursday.

A native of Bismarck, North Dakota, Wiseman carries a 3.97 GPA majoring in electrical engineering. Wiseman, who redshirted last year, was a first-team CoSIDA Academic All-American in 2015. He has earned three first-team All-America honors with the 4x400-meter relay, as well as one second-team All-America honor in the 400-meter hurdles.

Wiseman was named Nebraska's 2016-17 Male Student-Athlete of the Year in April at the annual student-athlete awards night. He earned the penultimate NCAA Elite 89 Award for having the top GPA at the NCAA Indoor Championships in 2015.

Wiseman is a two-time academic All-Big Ten selection and a three-time USTFCCCA All-Academic Team member.