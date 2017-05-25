Southeast grad Gordon to start Saltdogs home opener

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Lincoln Saltdogs

LINCOLN – Lincoln Southeast graduate Derek Gordon will make his first start of the season in his hometown.

Gordon, the younger brother of Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon, has made one appearance out of the bullpen this season and didn’t allow a run or a hit while recording four outs. He is making the start in place of Carlos Pimentel who is on the disabled list.

Gordon spent the last two years in the Royals organization. The 6-foot-6, 25-year old hurler went 2-2 with a 4.38 ERA in 34 games for Class-A Advanced Wilmington (Del.) last year, notching seven saves with 83 strikeouts in 76 innings.

In 2015 for the Royals' rookie affiliate in Idaho Falls, Gordon posted a 3.47 ERA in 13 starts. He earned MiLB.com's "Pitcher of the Postseason" in the Pioneer League, winning both of his playoff starts and striking out a career-high 10 in his Championship Series outing.

Gordon began his professional career with the Kansas City T-Bones in 2014. He burst onto the scene by throwing a four-hit complete game shutout in his first start.

He joins his cousin, and fellow Lincoln Southeast alum, Jake Kuebler on the Saltdogs pitching staff. Trever Adams, another Southeast graduate and former Creighton Blue Jay is also on the ‘Dogs roster.

Having a starter from Nebraska fits with the theme of Opening Night. The first two games of the homestand are designated as official NE 150 events. The Saltdogs organization will celebrate Nebraska’s 150th birthday by hosting state officials to throw out the first pitches, offering Nebraska-centric trivia games and playing NE 150 videos on the video board. Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley is throwing out the first pitch

First pitch is at 6:45 PM with gates opening at 6:00 PM. All Saltdogs games are broadcast on ESPN 1480 and saltdogs.com.