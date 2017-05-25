Life jacket borrowing stations

A couple of groups want to keep people safe on the water this Memorial Day weekend.



The organization, Josh the Otter, and the Lincoln East Rotary Club built some life jacket loaner stations. They put one up at Pawnee and Branched Oak. If someone needs a life jacket, they can borrow one and put it back when they're done.

"And the neat thing about this is it has a message on how to properly install them and it's a great reminder for people when they pull up to the lake and they go 'We don't have enough life jackets.' They can come up here and borrow a life jacket use it for the day and bring it back," says Blake Collingsworth, Josh the Otter organization.

The life jacket stations will stay up year round. They hope to build even more at other lakes.

"Josh the Otter" promotes water safety. The organization was started after Joshua Collingsworth drowned in a Lincoln pool in 2008.