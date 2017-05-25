Lincoln VA holds Memorial Day commemoration



With the rush of Memorial Day fast approaching, the Lincoln VA took a chance to slow down and remember the reason for the holiday.

"It's very, very important to remember those who fought for us and our freedoms," said Angela Williams, the VA's acting director.

One of the reasons for those freedoms is veteran Mike McConnell.

"They looked at me and said, 'you're warm, you're in!', the veteran said.

At 19, he was jetted from the comforts of home in Arizona to the jungles of Vietnam, which he says was like going back in time.

"Everything i was used to like a bed and hot and cold water, running water, that was all gone," McConnell said.

He slept on the ground, with nothing but a piece of foam for a pillow.

That's if he slept at all - the constant fear of enemy attack allowing only an hour or two of sleep each night.

"I don't know how many fire fights I was in," he said.

McConnel served in several major combat operations, and was awarded two Purple Hearts for his actions - actions, he says, he'll never be able to forget.

"I left Vietnam, but Vietnam never left me," he said.

"Still have nightmares. Sometimes, I wake up in the middle of the night and my heart is pounding and I'm breathing hard and I keep looking around trying to figure out where I'm at."

He's not the only one – nearly 3 million served in Vietnam, and more than 58,000 died there.

For those who did make it home, McConnell says each deserves the same respect as those who lost their lives.

"There's a lot of guys in the service who never saw combat – cooks, airplane mechanics, whatever. But they still earned the respect for being in the service and the sacrifice they made for our country."